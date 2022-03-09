Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Kenneth M. Woolley Acquires 10,500 Shares

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
EXR traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.97. The stock had a trading volume of 598,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.04 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.43.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 148.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $6,755,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
