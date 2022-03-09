Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $87.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.