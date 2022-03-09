Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 37,950 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.98. 36,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,192. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

