Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 52,385 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,385 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $86.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,793,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

