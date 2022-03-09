Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $51,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 511,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,897,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

