Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,460,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 33,891 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH traded up $10.47 on Wednesday, hitting $483.93. The company had a trading volume of 86,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,905. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $348.50 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.16. The company has a market cap of $455.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

