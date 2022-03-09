Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

LIN stock traded up $22.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.74. The stock had a trading volume of 123,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,270. The firm has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $258.02 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

