Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FMNB opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,088 shares of company stock worth $267,396. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 285,652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,986 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 188,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 52,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

