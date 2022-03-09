FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.36 million.

FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 69,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,569. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.50 million, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. FARO Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $9,917,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

