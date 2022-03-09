Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Trading Down 2.8%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14). Approximately 6,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 33,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.80 ($3.23).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 260.65.
About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)
