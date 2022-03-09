Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.
FATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NYSE FATH opened at $8.90 on Monday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.
