FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $313.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.65.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $12.73 on Wednesday, reaching $216.72. 3,190,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,318. FedEx has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.54.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

