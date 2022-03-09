Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Up 26.5% in February

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $12.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.69. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.93. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $588,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 16.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

