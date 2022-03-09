Financial Survey: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) vs. Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bio-Rad Laboratories and Codex DNA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $865.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.90%. Codex DNA has a consensus target price of $23.19, suggesting a potential upside of 152.89%. Given Codex DNA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories 145.28% 3.70% 2.83% Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Codex DNA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.92 billion 5.37 $4.25 billion $140.07 3.75 Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Codex DNA.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Codex DNA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, and test kits. The company was founded by David S. Schwartz and Alice N. Schwartz in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, CA.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

