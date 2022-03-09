First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 56.39%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (Get Rating)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

