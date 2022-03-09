First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,496 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $14,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $268,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $202,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,212 shares of company stock worth $743,754. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

