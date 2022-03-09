First Financial Corp IN Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 307.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.65. 160,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,251,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.22. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $87.41 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

