First Financial Corp IN Buys 390 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,969. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

