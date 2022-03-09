First Financial Corp IN Has $483,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,406,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.