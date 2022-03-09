First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 138,012 Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 25.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 78,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 54.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 260.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 470,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 91,434 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aegon by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 160,777 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.54) to €5.00 ($5.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

AEG stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

