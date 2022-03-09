First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

