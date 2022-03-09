First Hawaiian Bank Has $619,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.90 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

