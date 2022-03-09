First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,915,000 after acquiring an additional 257,464 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,101,000 after buying an additional 143,124 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,017,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,187,000 after buying an additional 224,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after buying an additional 293,989 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,388,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,198,000 after buying an additional 47,314 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.78%.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.