First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 456 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,766,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 437,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 120,933 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA opened at $206.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

