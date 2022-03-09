First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,945 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Open Text were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Open Text by 114.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the third quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the third quarter worth $4,788,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

