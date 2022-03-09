First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

FHB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 61,554 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $766,000.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

