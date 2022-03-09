First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $427.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 29,983 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.