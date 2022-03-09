First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $119.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.