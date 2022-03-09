First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the quarter. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 169.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 238,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FEMB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,239. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

