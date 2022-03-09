First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Trading Down 2.4%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.81 and last traded at $87.81. 93,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 70,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.503 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYX. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

