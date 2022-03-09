First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Trading Down 2.4%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.81 and last traded at $87.81. 93,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 70,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.98.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.503 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
