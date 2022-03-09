FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.45

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.45 and last traded at $59.45, with a volume of 12439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in FirstCash by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

