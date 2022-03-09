FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target Cut to $80.00

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCFS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.86.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FirstCash by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

