Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Holdings Lifted by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 19,421.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,184 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Five Below were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Five Below by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Five Below by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Five Below by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.67.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.66. 603,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average of $187.72.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.