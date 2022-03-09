Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $132.86

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.86 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 98.28 ($1.29). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32), with a volume of 105,085 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £65.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.