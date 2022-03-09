Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $40.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

FLNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,340,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $70,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. 49,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,601. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.