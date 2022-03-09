Flux Trading Down 6.7% This Week (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00003290 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $315.85 million and $19.89 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flux has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.57 or 0.00329721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00073230 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00096249 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002803 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004884 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 228,399,567 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

