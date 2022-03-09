FourThought Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $49.84. 27,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,026. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

