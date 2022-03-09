FourThought Financial LLC Buys 7,886 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 43,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.59. The stock had a trading volume of 75,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198,501. The firm has a market cap of $376.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

