FourThought Financial LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,286 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.15. The stock had a trading volume of 60,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.57. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

