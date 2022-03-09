FourThought Financial LLC Sells 302 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

NYSE MMM traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.23. 24,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,003. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

