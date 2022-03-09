Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Gap Up to $95.34

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.34, but opened at $101.49. Fox Factory shares last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 826 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

