Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Gap Up to $95.34

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.34, but opened at $101.49. Fox Factory shares last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 826 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.
About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
