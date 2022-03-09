Frax Share (FXS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20.64 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for approximately $17.94 or 0.00042770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $290.75 million and approximately $20.64 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.10 or 0.06469308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,915.43 or 0.99946117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041539 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.