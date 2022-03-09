Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of FRSH traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 32,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,449. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.13. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,688 shares of company stock worth $3,213,014.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,930,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

