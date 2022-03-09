FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,260,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $53,172,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 419,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,568,000 after purchasing an additional 110,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.44. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.57 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.19 and its 200-day moving average is $144.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

