FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 4.46. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $18.60.
Several analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
