FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 4.46. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $18.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,655,000 after buying an additional 1,529,993 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 137,119 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $11,638,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

