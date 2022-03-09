Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ FLL traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. 20,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.38. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $324.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 492.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Full House Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

