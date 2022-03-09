Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) will report sales of $220.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $221.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $262.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $916.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $912.00 million to $920.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 82,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,099. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.