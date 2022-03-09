Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits One Day Volume of $2,082.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $121,186.27 and $2,082.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00042647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.75 or 0.06484859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,991.53 or 0.99975989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00041583 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,359,186 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,416 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

