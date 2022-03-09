FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Issued By National Bank Financial

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ECN. CSFB lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.45.

ECN opened at C$5.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.84. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.47%.

About ECN Capital (Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.