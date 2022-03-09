FY2022 EPS Estimates for MGIC Investment Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGIC Investment in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

NYSE MTG opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,500,000 after buying an additional 59,622 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 131.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 283,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

